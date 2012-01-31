MOSCOW Jan 31 Russian gas export monopoly
Gazprom will restrict gas exports to Europe, its
largest foreign market, to cover an increase in domestic demand
caused by a cold snap, Interfax news agency quoted a gas
industry source as saying.
The source said 8 percent of Italy's request for Russian gas
could not be met on Tuesday, while supplies through the
Yamal-Europe pipeline, which transits Poland and supplies the
German market, were down 10 percent from recent levels.
Representatives of Gazprom and its export arm were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Melissa Akin and Douglas Busvine, Editing by John
Bowker)