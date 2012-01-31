MOSCOW Jan 31 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom will restrict gas exports to Europe, its largest foreign market, to cover an increase in domestic demand caused by a cold snap, Interfax news agency quoted a gas industry source as saying.

The source said 8 percent of Italy's request for Russian gas could not be met on Tuesday, while supplies through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which transits Poland and supplies the German market, were down 10 percent from recent levels.

Representatives of Gazprom and its export arm were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Melissa Akin and Douglas Busvine, Editing by John Bowker)