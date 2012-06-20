MOSCOW, June 20 Russian state-run gas monopoly Gazprom said on Wednesday it expects gas exports to hit a record high of 222 billion cubic metres in 2012.

The company also expects to get a revenue of $61 billion from gas exports to Europe this year, Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Alexander Medvedev told reporters.

Medvedev reiterated Gazprom's European export plans for 2012 of 150 billion cubic metres, unchanged from last year. (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Lidia Kelly)