BRATISLAVA, Sept 18 The head of exports at Gazprom said the company was open to talks on the European Union's investigation of suspected anti-competitive practices by the Russian company, while defending the way the group sets prices on exports to the EU.

The EU Commission launched its probe earlier this month into exports by Gazprom, because of suspicions that the company was hindering the free flow of gas across the EU and imposing unfair prices by linking the cost of gas to oil prices.

Moscow has said Gazprom, which has a legal monopoly on gas exports from Russia, will fight the case but will not cut supplies in retaliation.

Tensions escalated last week when President Vladimir Putin tightened Kremlin oversight of "strategic" Russian companies operating abroad in response to the EU probe.

"When we look at the price setting to the long-term contracts, I would like to remind you this system has been working for more than 40 years," Alexander Medvedev, head of Gazprom Export, told a briefing in the Slovak capital Bratislava.

"Until the last economic crisis it was a consistent system that has reflected the interest of both the buyer and sellers. ... We are ready for dialogue with our partners and the European Commission and I'm sure the old system will confirm its sustainability and viability in the future."

Gazprom's oil-linked contracts are a touchy subject for the Russian government and Gazprom, a major contributor to the state budget which earns the bulk of its revenue from export.

The EU's investigation ended a period of relative calm on the gas front between Brussels and Moscow, which objects to some of the EU's gas market liberalisation measures.

The EU's energy commissioner said on Monday the European Commission was holding intensive talks with Russia and expects to reach a compromise with the bloc's biggest gas provider.

Medvedev also reiterated that Gazprom would like to double its underground storage in Europe. It already has a 2.6 billion cubic metre storage facility at Haidach in Austria.

Additional storage throughout Europe is seen as key to ensuring adequate volumes are available on a liberalised gas market. Gazprom has said it does not object in principle to many EU measures, but says Europe's hubs cannot currently provide enough liquidity. (Writing by Melissa Akin in Moscow; Editing by David Holmes)