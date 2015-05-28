* Ukraine and Russia in arbitration court over gas supplies
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, May 28 Russian natural gas producer
Gazprom put Ukraine's total gas debt at almost $29.5
billion on Thursday, ratcheting up pressure in a gas pricing
dispute with the country, which is fighting a pro-Moscow
rebellion on its eastern outskirts.
Ukraine's Naftogaz and Gazprom are squaring off in an
arbitration court in Stockholm, where Naftogaz is seeking more
than $16 billion from the Kremlin-controlled company.
Kiev is challenging the price of Russian gas, and billions
of dollars in debts which Russia says have accrued, and is
appealing to international arbitrators for a definitive ruling.
"The total debt of Ukraine until this date is $29.477
billion," Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller told an energy
conference in Belgrade.
Of that, he said, $2.6 billion is for gas deliveries in 2013
and 2014, $200 million was for gas deliveries to southeast
Ukraine, and the rest was a fine for "take-and-pay", in which
clients pay a minimum for a certain volume of gas whether they
buy the whole consignment or not.
Naftogaz said in a statement the bills claimed by Gazprom
under the take-or-pay stipulations contradict a 10-year contract
signed in 2009. The company is also challenging the clause in
the court.
Previous gas disputes between Ukraine and Russia have
affected the European Union, where Gazprom meets a third of gas
demand. Around 40 percent of that gas travels via Ukraine, which
until recently bought most of its own gas from Russia.
Gazprom and Ukraine have agreed on the terms of Russian gas
supplies to Kiev for the second quarter. Under this deal,
Gazprom has dropped a take-or-pay clause.
Miller repeated his concerns about Ukraine's ability to fill
its gas storage tanks to see the country and Europe through the
winter.
"Ukraine is already pumping gas and storing gas for the next
autumn/winter period. The speed and volumes they have today
definitely will not allow Ukraine to pump a minimal volume ...
which will allow it to cover by 100 percent without any
risk, to live through a cold winter, by both Ukraine and the
European countries," Miller said.
"There is only one conclusion. Ukraine has to increase
the speed of the pumping and purchasing."
He also said Gazprom's gas exports to Europe would increase
by 5 percent in 2015 from a year earlier.
(Additional reporting and writing by Vladimir Soldatkin in
Moscow and Natalia Zinets in Kiev; Editing by Susan Thomas and
David Holmes)