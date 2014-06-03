MOSCOW, June 3 Russia's Gazprom plans to export 158.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to Europe and Turkey this year, down from 161.5 bcm shipped in 2013, the company said on Tuesday.

Gazprom added that average gas price it was charging its clients in Europe, including Turkey, was at $387 per 1,000 cubic metres last year. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)