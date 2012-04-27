MOSCOW, April 27 Gazprom cut its projections for gas exports to Europe in 2012, expecting deliveries to come in at 150 billion cubic metres, in line with the 2011 level, a company official told a conference call on Friday.

Gazprom had previously targetted 164 bcm of pipeline gas exports this year to Europe, but subsequently lowered its aim to 154 bcm as it faced stiff competition from LNG and spot markets. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)