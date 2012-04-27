Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
MOSCOW, April 27 Gazprom cut its projections for gas exports to Europe in 2012, expecting deliveries to come in at 150 billion cubic metres, in line with the 2011 level, a company official told a conference call on Friday.
Gazprom had previously targetted 164 bcm of pipeline gas exports this year to Europe, but subsequently lowered its aim to 154 bcm as it faced stiff competition from LNG and spot markets. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.