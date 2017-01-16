PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW Jan 16 Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Monday its gas exports to Germany hit a record high last year and have surged since the start of this year.
It said it exported 49.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to Germany in 2016, surpassing a record 45.3 bcm in 2015.
Germany is the biggest overseas market for state-run Gazprom, which currently supplies a third of Europe's gas.
That has raised concern in Europe that the region is too reliant on Russian gas, and those concerns have risen since pricing spats between Moscow and Kiev disrupted supplies in the wake of Russia's seizure of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014.
Low oil prices have help spur demand for Russian gas as the prices of Gazprom's long-term gas contracts are pegged to the price of oil with a six- to nine-month time lag.
The company said earlier this month its exports to countries outside the former Soviet Union had reached record highs since the start of 2017 due to cold weather in Europe.
On Monday it said its exports to Europe and Turkey increased by 25.5 percent in the first half of this month from a year earlier. Exports to Germany jumped 21 percent during the period. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has moved since he took office last week to curb the flow of information from several government agencies involved in environmental issues, in actions that may have been designed to discourage dissenting views.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr