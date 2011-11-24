PETROZAVODSK, Russia Nov 24 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom will buy a Belarus pipeline operator and sign a new gas deal with Minsk on Friday, a move that will help to avoid potential gas supply cuts to Europe, the company's CEO said on Thursday.

"Do you know what will happen tomorrow? We will acquire 100 percent of (pipeline operator) Beltransgaz," Gazprom's Alexei Miller told reporters.

Russia's biggest company already owns 50 percent of Beltransgaz and is prepared to pay $2.5 billion for the remaining stake.

Miller also said that its contract with Ukraine -- another country which Russian gas must travel through on its way to Europe -- is valid and unlikely to be revised.

Russia's current five-year gas agreement with Belarus expires on Jan. 1. Markets have been following the talks, as previous disagreements between Moscow and transit countries have hit export flows to the European market.

Gazprom, which expects to ship 152 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to Europe this year, sends around 20 percent of the fuel to the European Union through Belarus, the rest via Ukraine. Earlier this month the company launched direct gas supplies to Germany at the pace of 27.5 bcm a year through the undersea Nord Stream pipeline.

Miller also said he didn't see any implications for Gazprom's gas talks with China from a recent agreement between Beijing and gas-rich Turkmenistan. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Bowker)