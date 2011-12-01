* Investment programme for 2012 seen at 800 billion roubles
* Gazprom may pay 200 billion roubles in dividends a year
MOSCOW Dec 1 Russia's top gas producer
Gazprom is expected to cut down on spending and
increase dividends over the next few years, Interfax news agency
said on Thursday, quoting a company management source.
It said that Gazprom is eyeing investments of 800 billion
roubles ($26.05 billion) for 2012, down from a final figure of
1.277 trillion roubles allocated for this year.
Gazprom, which has been critisised by analysts for failing
to stick to cost-effective policies, traditionally increases its
capital expenditure forecast several times during the course of
a year. An early estimate for 2011 investment was also mooted at
around 800 billion roubles.
Interfax also said that the company will increase its
dividend pay out to 200 billion roubles a year in 2012-2014.
This is up from 91 billion roubles on 2010 results.
Analysts have expected the company to increase dividends
after the company's major projects, including the 7.3 billion
euro Nord Stream underwater pipeline to Germany, are completed.
The company allocates 17.5-35 percent of net income by
Russian accounting standards to dividends. The dividend pay out
can be revised at any point until early May, which is usually
the record date.
($1 = 30.7143 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker)