* Investment programme for 2012 seen at 800 billion roubles

* Gazprom may pay 200 billion roubles in dividends a year

MOSCOW Dec 1 Russia's top gas producer Gazprom is expected to cut down on spending and increase dividends over the next few years, Interfax news agency said on Thursday, quoting a company management source.

It said that Gazprom is eyeing investments of 800 billion roubles ($26.05 billion) for 2012, down from a final figure of 1.277 trillion roubles allocated for this year.

Gazprom, which has been critisised by analysts for failing to stick to cost-effective policies, traditionally increases its capital expenditure forecast several times during the course of a year. An early estimate for 2011 investment was also mooted at around 800 billion roubles.

Interfax also said that the company will increase its dividend pay out to 200 billion roubles a year in 2012-2014. This is up from 91 billion roubles on 2010 results.

Analysts have expected the company to increase dividends after the company's major projects, including the 7.3 billion euro Nord Stream underwater pipeline to Germany, are completed.

The company allocates 17.5-35 percent of net income by Russian accounting standards to dividends. The dividend pay out can be revised at any point until early May, which is usually the record date.

($1 = 30.7143 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker)