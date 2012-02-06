NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Feb 6 Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Monday claimed the return of state shareholder control over Gazprom as a victory of his years in power, though he hinted that process could be reversed eventually.

Under Russia's first post-Soviet president, Boris Yeltsin, Gazprom was not majority owned by the government but the state maintained effective control over the state gas export monopoly through a string of decrees and regulations.

"At one point we almost completely privatised Gazprom, and your faithful servant returned Gazprom to state control," Putin said at his suburban residence. "That is a separate discussion, but someday we will make a transition to Gazprom working under a different regime."

He did not clarify what he meant by "a different regime", nor did he say directly that Gazprom could be privatised. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Melissa Akin)