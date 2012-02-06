NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Feb 6 Russia's
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Monday claimed the return of
state shareholder control over Gazprom as a victory of
his years in power, though he hinted that process could be
reversed eventually.
Under Russia's first post-Soviet president, Boris Yeltsin,
Gazprom was not majority owned by the government but the state
maintained effective control over the state gas export monopoly
through a string of decrees and regulations.
"At one point we almost completely privatised Gazprom, and
your faithful servant returned Gazprom to state control," Putin
said at his suburban residence. "That is a separate discussion,
but someday we will make a transition to Gazprom working under a
different regime."
He did not clarify what he meant by "a different regime",
nor did he say directly that Gazprom could be privatised.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by
Melissa Akin)