MOSCOW Nov 8 Gazprom, which paid over 133 billion roubles ($4.22 billion) to clients in a hit to its first half results after making retroactive price concessions to key European clients, included some potential payments to its Polish client in first half accounts.

The Russian gas export monopoly announced a deal to cut prices for Poland, which imports most of its 14 billion cubic metres per year of annual gas consumption from Russia, last week.

Some payments to Polish gas monopoly PGNiG have yet to be made, the head of Gazprom's consolidated accounting department, Mikhail Roseyev, told a conference call with analysts.

"We do not expect significant additional costs for retroactive payments," Roseyev said. ($1 = 31.5125 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)