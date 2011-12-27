MOSCOW Dec 27 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom expects its net profit to rise 25 percent to $40 billion this year thanks to higher gas prices and sales, the company's chief financial officer told the in-house magazine on Tuesday.

Andrei Kruglov also reiterated that gas sales to Europe, Gazprom's key market, will increase next year. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)