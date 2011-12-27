* Gazprom expects gas sales to Europe, prices growing (Adds detail, quote)

MOSCOW Dec 27 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom expects its net profit to rise 25 percent to $40 billion this year thanks to higher gas prices and sales, the company's chief financial officer told the in-house magazine on Tuesday.

Andrei Kruglov also reiterated that gas sales to Europe, Gazprom's key market, will increase next year, adding that prices will grow next year in line with rising oil prices.

Gazprom, which covers more than a quarter of the European Union's gas import needs, plans to boost its gas sales to Europe in 2012 to 164 billion cubic metres (bcm) from an expected 152 bcm this year.

In the first six months of the year Gazprom's net profit rose 56 percent, year-on-year, to 772 billion roubles ($24.75 billion).

"We plan to maintain stable profit growth till the end of the year. It is expected that it will total $40 billion for the whole year from $32 billion last year," Kruglov said, adding that the company's debt is expected to decrease.

In 2012, Russian government will hike mineral extraction tax (MET) for Gazprom to 509 roubles per 1,000 cubic metres from 237 roubles at present.

Kruglov said that with this Gazprom's share of "uncontrolled costs" in upstream would increase to 69 percent of the total from 55 percent wit the MET rise.

($1 = 31.1955 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)