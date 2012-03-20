By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Gazprom,
threatened with tax hikes that could skim off most of the upside
from rises in regulated tariffs, has proposed shifting the
burden to consumers via an extra rise in domestic wholesale
prices, the Vedomosti daily said on Tuesday.
Gazprom declined to comment on the report, which said it had
proposed an additional increase in the price of gas of 26.3
percent from Oct. 1 in addition to a 15 percent increase on June
1 agreed earlier.
The possible hike in gas taxes, aired by senior Finance
Ministry officials, comes as the government seeks new revenues
to cover a huge increase in spending in the runup to Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin's election as president on March 4.
Federal outlays rose by 45 percent in the first two months
of this year, and economists estimate that mid-term commitments
made by Putin could push up the oil price at which the budget
balances to $150 per barrel from $117 now.
While the government relies on energy levies to cover half
of its revenues, the gas sector is lightly taxed in relation to
the oil industry in Russia, the world's largest crude producer.
Shareholders in the state-controlled gas export monopoly
have, meanwhile, based their investment case on a view that
domestic gas prices will converge towards higher export prices,
boosting Gazprom's top line and profitability.
That assumption has now been shaken, leading shares in
Gazprom - Russia's largest listed company with a market value of
$160 billion - to shed 7 percent from their year high on March
15, dragging benchmark stock indexes lower.
"While we fully anticipated that the question of tariffs and
taxes would be re-opened in the course of 2012, we expected
neither for the debate to emerge before the new government was
so much as named nor for the ministries to take such an
aggressive position," said Citi sector analyst Ron Smith.
Smith, in a research note, cut his recommendation on Gazprom
shares to 'neutral' from buy and cut his target price to $6.50
from $8. His revised target price is just above the level of
186.25 roubles ($6.39) where Gazprom shares traded on Tuesday.
"A further increase in the gas tariff in 2012 seems likely,
although we doubt it will be as large as 26 percent. For
Gazprom, there is a risk that all the increase will be used for
extra capex of questionable usefulness," Uralsib said in a note.
LOBBYING PUSH
Vedomosti reported that Gazprom had proposed the increase
mainly for industrial customers, excluding politically sensitive
households and municipal utilities.
Even an increase for industrial buyers could be a
controversial one for Putin, who will be sworn in for his third
Kremlin term on May 7 and is expected to name outgoing President
Dmitry Medvedev as his prime minister.
Russia's next government has yet to take shape and analysts
say that the cut and thrust of the energy tax debate is
symptomatic of the contest for power, influence and posts in the
next Russian cabinet now under way.
Energy-intensive industries, especially metals producers,
enjoy a competitive advantage in Russia over their foreign peers
and their profitability would be squeezed if gas prices are
hiked sharply on the home market.
The government must weigh that against a long-standing
pledge to raise the domestic price Gazprom charges its
industrial customers over time to bring them in line with much
higher export netbacks.
The reported Gazprom proposal appears to respond to comments
by Finance Ministry officials suggesting that mineral extraction
tax on gas could be increased to eat up 80-100 percent of the
additional revenue from increased tariffs.
The state this year almost doubled mineral extraction tax
for Gazprom to 509 roubles ($17.46) per 1,000 cubic metres from
237 roubles previously.
If Gazprom gets its way on prices, the average tariff rise
for the year would total 17 percent. The domestic tariff would
amount to around 4,000 roubles ($140) per 1,000 cubic metres,
compared a current European price of $400.
($1 = 29.1577 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Melissa Akin and Douglas
Busvine)