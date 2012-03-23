(Adds details)
KIRISHI, Russia, March 23 Russian Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin ordered state gas monopoly Gazprom to
operate more efficiently, and break free of its pipeline gas
business to take a share of the LNG market.
At a Friday meeting on the gas industry in Kirishi, a town
near St Petersburg dominated by a power plant and refinery,
Putin rejected suggestions Gazprom, which supplies Europe with
more than a quarter of its gas, needed relief from a rising tax
burden, and told it to cut costs.
Finance Ministry officials have said Gazprom must hand over
most of its marginal tariff increases in the form of increased
mineral extraction tax.
The company responded by saying it needed a 26.3 percent
hike in the autumn, in addition to a 15 percent rise granted
last year.
"Gazprom had tariff increases last year. I understand that
the burden is increasing, with mineral extraction tax. But we
should look to cost cuts, not to tariff increases, for breathing
room," Putin said. "We are not planning to increase (tariffs)
any more than what we planned for last year."
Putin also said Russia, the world's largest gas producer,
should try to gain a significant share of the global liquefied
natural gas (LNG) market, urging Gazprom into uncharted
territory.
Russia has just one functioning LNG plant, a 10 million
tonne per year facility at Sakhalin-2 on Russia's Pacific coast.
Gazprom and its partners in the project, Shell and
Mitsui, are considering a third train.
About half a dozen projects are on the drawing board. Putin
singled out one project, the Shtokman field in the Barents Sea,
whose vast gas riches are to be divided between LNG and
traditional pipeline gas.
Gazprom and its partners in the project, Statoil
and Total, are due to take a final investment decision
next week on the giant field, which has failed to garner Finance
Ministry support for much needed tax breaks on the projects.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin;
Editing by David Hulmes)