* Dividend levels to be maintained despite tax, market pressure

* EBITDA expected to fall from $66 bln to $58 bln

By Alexei Anishchuk

MOSCOW, June 28 Russian state-run gas monopoly Gazprom will maintain its dividend at a historic high percentage of net profit, despite concern that core earnings could shrink by at least 10 percent as a result of planned tax rise, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

The company, which supplies about a quarter of the gas consumed by Europe, has been protesting against tax changes that would force it to pay more than 1,000 roubles ($30.32) per cubic metre - several times the current rate - by 2015, though the government has agreed to review the proposal.

"We have paid ... 25 percent of net profit since 2010, and we plan to keep this level for 2012-2013," Andrei Kruglov said ahead of Friday's annual general meeting, noting record total dividend payments for 2011 of about 212 billion roubles ($6.43 billion).

"Unfortunately, some unfavourable conditions, such as the increase of the tax burden on gas (extraction), could cause a 10 percent EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) decline in 2012 from a year earlier," he added.

EBITDA could slump 12 percent to $58 billion, from $66 billion a year ago, according to Reuters calculations. That is despite a forecast increase in revenue this year to $160 billion from $158 billion a year ago.

Energy revenues are heavily taxed in the form of mineral extraction tax, and in some cases export duty, to fund heavy social spending. The government is also keen that high dividends are maintained by state companies as another way of skimming income from the energy industry.

The company has given up its demand for an additional increase in regulated prices this year to compensate for the tax increase, Kruglov added.

SLUGGISH MARKETS

Gazprom's oil-linked long-term contract prices lag behind crude prices, which have been declining in the recent weeks, which analysts say poses a challenge to Russia's ambitious budget spending plans, outlined by President Vladimir Putin during his election campaign this year.

Furthermore, demand in its core European market has been weak this year because of warm weather and the continuing euro zone debt crisis.

Gazprom, which granted price cuts to some European consumers last year, may have to return as much as 20 billion roubles now held on their accounts to reflect weaker markets, Kruglov said.

The company will borrow about 30 billion roubles on domestic and foreign debt markets and was planning to issue euro bonds by the end of summer, Kruglov added, indicating that borrowing would be in line with a target of 90 billion roubles over the next three years. ($1 = 32.9862 Russian roubles)

(Additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by David Goodman)