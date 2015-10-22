(Corrects after Interfax clarifies Ivannikov's comments
referring to Italian banks as organisers of its Eurobond issue)
MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian natural gas producer
Gazprom expects to generate positive cash flow in
2015, Interfax quoted the company's chief financial officer as
saying on Thursday.
Interfax also quoted Alexander Ivannikov, the CFO, as saying
it was comfortable for Gazprom to work with Italian banks on the
fundraising, such as the placement two weeks ago of a 1 billion
euro Eurobond that was organised by an investment arm of Intesa
Sanpaolo and UniCredit as well as JPMorgan.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Kiselyova,
editing by David Evans)