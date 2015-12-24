(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW Dec 24 Russia's Gazprom has
awarded Stroygazmontazh (SGM) contracts worth 197.7 billion
roubles ($2.8 billion) for work on building the Power of Siberia
gas pipeline to China, tender documents published on a
government website zakupki.gov.ru/ showed.
SGM, engaged in construction work for the oil and gas
industry, is owned by Arkady Rotenberg, an ally of Russian
President Vladimir Putin. Rotenberg was among the first Russian
businessmen to face Western visa bans and asset freezes over the
seizure of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine last year.
In January Russia awarded SGM a contract worth over 200
billion roubles to build a bridge to the Crimean peninsula.
Gazprom did not reply to a written request made by Reuters
for comment on the Power of Siberia contracts.
The pipeline is designed to deliver 38 billion cubic metres
of gas per year to China over 30 years, with first deliveries
scheduled for 2019.
The Forbes magazine has estimated the fortune of Arkady
Rotenberg at $1.4 billion.
($1 = 70.5800 roubles)
(Reporting by Anton Zverev, Svetlana Burmistrova; and Olesya
Astakhova; Writing by Polina Devitt and Katya Golubkova; Editing
by Dale Hudson, Greg Mahlich)