MOSCOW May 23 Russia's top gas producer Gazprom has cut gas production targets for 2013 and 2014 due to dwindling demand, a company official said on Wednesday.

Vsevolod Cherepanov, head of Gazprom's production department, said the company plans to produce 541 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas next year, rising to 548 bcm in 2014.

This is down from previous forecasts of 549 bcm for 2013 and 570 bcm in 2014. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker)