KIRISHI, Russia, March 23 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Friday state gas export monopoly Gazprom would receive no extra tariff increases this year to provide relief from rising mineral extraction taxes.

"Gazprom had tariff increases last year. I understand that the burden is increasing, of mineral extraction tax. But we should look to cost cuts, not tariff increases, for breathing room," Putin said at a meeting on the gas industry.

"We are not planning to increase any more than what we planned for last year," he said.

Putin also said Russia, the world's largest gas producer, should gain a significant share of the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, urging Gazprom into uncharted territory.

For now Russia has just one functioning LNG plant, the 10 million tonne per year facility at Sakhalin-2 at Russia's Pacific coast.

About half a dozen projects are still on the drawing board. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)