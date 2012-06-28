MOSCOW, June 28 Gazprom will keep its dividend at 25 percent of net profit in 2012-2013, a senior company executive said on Thursday, in line with the percetage of net profit to be paid on 2011, a record sum for the Russian gas monopoly.

"We have paid...25 percent of net profit since 2010, and we plan to keep this level for 2012-2013," the company's chief financial officer Andrei Kruglov told an investor conference.

The company will pay a record amount in 2011 dividends of 212 billion roubles ($6.43 billion), he said.

Gazprom sees a slight increase in 2012 revenue to $160 billion from $158 billion a year ago, Kruglov said. ($1 = 32.9862 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk)