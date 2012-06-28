MOSCOW, June 28 (Repeats to chain to alerts, no
Gazprom will keep its dividend at 25 percent of net profit in
2012-2013, a senior company executive said on Thursday, in line
with the percetage of net profit to be paid on 2011, a record
sum for the Russian gas monopoly.
"We have paid...25 percent of net profit since 2010, and we
plan to keep this level for 2012-2013," the company's chief
financial officer Andrei Kruglov told an investor conference.
The company will pay a record amount in 2011 dividends of
212 billion roubles ($6.43 billion), he said.
Gazprom sees a slight increase in 2012 revenue to $160
billion from $158 billion a year ago, Kruglov said.
($1 = 32.9862 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk)