Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday its board has approved investments of 840.4 billion roubles ($15.41 billion).
This is down from more than 1 trillion roubles earmarked for 2014, a figure that had initially been set at 806 billion roubles. Gazprom usually increases its spendings during the course of the year.
Capital expenditures are seen at 733.1 billion roubles next year, Gazprom said.
Investment programme for 2015 had been earlier announced by the management board last month.
($1 = 54.5500 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Polina Devitt)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.