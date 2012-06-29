MOSCOW, June 29 The CEO of Russia's Gazprom said on Friday that Gazprom had agreed to press ahead with a preliminary engineering and design study for a third train at the Sakhalin-2 gas liquefaction plant.

The so-called "Pre-FEED" study is a first step to expansion of the 10 million tonne per year plant and follows heavy lobbying by partner Gazprom's partner in Sakhalin-2, Royal Dutch Shell.

Sources have said Shell is a possible third partner for Gazprom in the consortium to develop the giant Shtokman gas field in the Barents Sea, which already includes Statoil and Total.

Miller told a news conference he did not rule out a third partner for the troubled project and said a new framework agreement among the partners could be signed next week to replace the one which is due to expire on Sunday.

Sources have said Gazprom would lose marketing rights to Shtokman gas under the new agreement. Miller said that was untrue and Gazprom, the state export monopoly, would have full marketing rights. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Melissa Akin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)