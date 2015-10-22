MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian natural gas producer Gazprom secured 1 billion euros worth of loans from Italian banks two weeks ago, news agency Interfax quoted the company's chief financial officer as saying on Thursday.

Interfax also quoted Alexander Ivannikov, the CFO, as saying the company expected to generate positive cash flow in 2015. The report did not identify the banks. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)