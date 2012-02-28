MOSCOW Feb 28 Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russia's top gas producer Gazprom, said on Tuesday it replaced hydrocarbon reserves by around 380 percent last year thanks to upward revisions at existing fields and acquisitions.

Gazprom Neft's hydrocarbon reserves increased by 8.78 percent, or 1.145 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), compared with the end of 2010.

Its total proven and probable reserves under Petroleum Resources Management System international standards amounted to 14.197 billion boe as of Dec. 31, 2011. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)