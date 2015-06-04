MOSCOW, June 4 Russia's Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of gas producer Gazprom, said on Thursday its board of directors had approved a credit line from Promsvyazbank (PSB) for up to $350 million.

The credit line will be available for three years, Gazprom Neft said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)