MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia's Gazprom Neft,
the oil arm of gas producer Gazprom, said on
Wednesday net profit rose 3.2 percent in the nine months of
2014, year-on-year, but its growth had been capped by weaker
rouble.
Profit for the period reached 139.5 billion roubles ($3
billion) and 51.9 billion roubles in the third quarter, down
from 57.5 billion roubles in the same period last year, the
company said in a statement.
Gazprom Neft, Russia's fourth biggest by oil production,
said that losses from foreign exchange for the nine-month period
stood at 14.6 billion roubles, largely from the revaluation of
its loan portfolio denominated in foreign currencies.
The Russian rouble has lost almost 30 percent against the
dollar since the beginning of the year, weakened in part by
sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Gazprom Neft said hydrocarbon production, mostly crude oil
and gas condensate, increased by 5.7 percent in the nine-month
period, year-on-year, to stay at 1.31 million barrels per day.
In September, Gazprom Neft was included on the list of
Russian companies under Western sanctions. The measures limit
the company's ability to raise funds on Western markets and
prevent Western firms from helping it on certain projects,
including in shale oil.
Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, and Novatek
, Russia's second largest gas producer after Gazprom,
were also hit by sanctions. Both posted a drop in third quarter
results due to loss from weaker rouble.
(1 US dollar = 46.4090 Russian rouble)
