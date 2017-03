MOSCOW Nov 12 Gazprom has agreed to sell an additional 1 percent of its stake in the Nord Stream gas pipeline to the French company ENGIE, cutting its stake in the project to 50 percent, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Engie's interest in the project follows a statement from German chemicals group BASF that it had signed a memorandum of understanding to join the group of companies intending to expand the pipeline.

Nord Stream carries gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Soldatkin)