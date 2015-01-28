MOSCOW Jan 28 Russia's Gazprom has
cancelled a plan to build two more branches of the Nord Stream
natural gas pipeline because of the "complicated" political
situation, sources at the state firm said on Wednesday.
"The political situation is currently complicated. We were
not allowed access to Opal (gas pipeline in northeastern
Germany). Why build two more arms? We are not building them,"
one source told Reuters.
Gazprom said last year it could increase the pipeline that
runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany with a line that will go to
Britain. A second source confirmed Gazprom currently had no
plans to extend the pipeline to Britain.
