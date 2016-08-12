MOSCOW Aug 12 Russian gas giant Gazprom and five of its European partners in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project have decided to withdraw their "merger control notification" from the Polish competition authority, Gazprom said on Friday.

The withdrawal will not affect the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines, Gazprom said in a statement.

Poland's anti-monopoly watchdog said in July that the planned joint venture by Gazprom and its European partners - E.ON's Uniper, Wintershall, Shell , OMV and Engie - to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could undermine local competition. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Lidia Kelly)