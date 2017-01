MOSCOW Oct 26 The board of Russian gas giant Gazprom will review a decision on Nov. 9 about cancellation of shareholders agreement over construction of Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Gazprom is partnered in the project by Uniper, Wintershall, Shell, OMV and Engie.

Nord Stream-2, initially due to open in 2019, should double the amount of gas directly shipped from Russia to Germany. However it has faced resistance from the European politicians amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin)