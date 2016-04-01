(Writes through with details, context)
By Denis Pinchuk and Kirsti Knolle
ST PETERSBURG/VIENNA, April 1 Russian oil major
Gazprom on Friday signed cooperation deals with
Austrian energy group OMV as it tries to secure more
lobbying power for its project to expand the Europe-bound
undersea gas pipeline, Nord Stream.
Russian gas supplies, which account for a third of European
gas consumption, have been increasingly politicised due to
Moscow's involvement in the Ukrainian crisis.
Gazprom wants to bypass Ukraine, a prime route for Russian
gas to Europe, by expanding a network of undersea pipelines,
primarily Nord Stream, which runs via the Baltic Sea to Germany
-- plans opposed by Brussels.
Alexei Miller, Gazprom's long-standing chief executive, said
on Friday "there is no doubt" the construction of Nord Stream-2,
which foresees the doubling of the existing pipeline's capacity
to 110 billion cubic metres (bcm), will be over by the end of
2019.
However, some European leaders are against the project,
which is backed by E.ON, Germany's Wintershall
, Shell, OMV and Engie.
Europe has been seeking to cut reliance on energy supplies
from Russia, its erstwhile cold war adversary, as political
tension has risen between the two over numerous issues, such as
Moscow's involvement in the Ukraine's crisis and eastward
expansion of NATO.
The existing Nord Stream pipeline is not utilised at full
capacity due to anti-monopoly rules in Europe, known as the
Third Energy Package. Gazprom insists that Nord Stream-2 is
legal.
Gazprom said the deals signed with OMV in St Petersburg on
Friday included Russian oil supplies to the Austrian company.
A source familiar with Gazprom's plans said the
Kremlin-controlled company wants to use OMV's lobbying power to
get Nord Stream-2 on track.
"That's the main task of Friday's event, to secure OMV's
lobbyism," the source said.
A preliminary asset swap deal was agreed in September. Under
the deal, OMV will acquire a 24.98 percent of areas IV and V of
the Achimov formation of the Urengoy oil and gas field in
Siberia.
Miller also said on Friday that the company expects
record-high gas exports to Europe this year after they rose by
29 percent to 44.4 bcm in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk in St Petersburg and Kirsti Knolle
and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich in Vienna; Writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Clelia Oziel)