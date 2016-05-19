* Sees rise to output of 452 bcm
* To build 400 km of Power of Siberia pipeline this year
MOSCOW May 19 Russian gas producer Gazprom
will raise production this year but has slowed
construction of its Power of Siberia pipeline set to serve China
from 2018, Deputy Chairman Vitaly Markelov said on Thursday.
Gazprom plans to produce 452.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of
natural gas in 2016, up from 418.5 bcm last year, Markelov said.
It plans to increase gas condensate output to 15.8 million
from 15.3 million tonnes in 2015.
Demand fell last year as a conflict with Ukraine over
Moscow's annexation of Crimea and other differences saw Kiev
turn to Europe for gas. Kiev has said it may not buy any Russian
gas this year.
Gazprom has also faced increased competition in Russia from
Novatek and Rosneft, with its pricing policy
constrained by government-imposed tariffs.
With the European Union looking to curb its reliance on
Russian energy imports, Gazprom has begun work on a pipeline to
China with a view to shipping 38 bcm of gas per year, which
would make China its second-largest customer after Germany.
Gazprom currently only pipes gas to Europe.
Markelov said of Power of Siberia's approximately 3,000 km
of pipeline to be built, 115 km was complete and another 400 km
was planned for this year.
Gazprom had earlier said it aimed to complete around 800 km
of the link this year.
"We have cut back expectations of construction due to costs
optimisation," Markelov said, but added that the pipeline's 2018
launch had not been altered.
