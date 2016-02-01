(Adds detail)
MOSCOW Feb 1 Russian natural gas producer
Gazprom expects a slight increase in its output this
year, Gazprom board member Vsevolod Cherepanov told a meeting
with investors on Monday.
Gazprom has been suffering from lower global oil prices,
which are the benchmark for its gas pricing mechanism, as well
as from the rising power of domestic rivals such as Rosneft
and Novatek.
Cherepanov gave no estimate for the company's output this
year at an investor conference in New York. In 2015, Gazprom
produced 418.5 billion cubic metres of natural gas, its data
showed last weekend, which was an all-time low.
Last year, Gazprom held investor conferences in Hong Kong
and Singapore but the New York meeting marked a return to one of
its more usual venues and it will be holding another investor
meeting in London later this week.
Europe remains Gazprom's main source of revenue, generating
more than 60 percent of its sales. But it faces a more difficult
environment in Europe as Russian gas sales have become heavily
politicised since Moscow's standoff with the West over Ukraine.
Gazprom deputy head Alexander Medvedev told investors on
Monday that he hoped an antitrust investigation launched by the
European Commission would be settled amicably.
He said Gazprom had made several "significant" proposals to
the European Commission to "dispel" its concerns.
"We are in constructive dialogue on this issue. We hope this
issue will be settled," Medvedev said.
Medvedev also downplayed an expected influx of liquefied
natural gas to Europe from the United States, saying Gazprom's
gas would be cheaper.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Lyrchikova;
editing by David Clarke)