SOCHI, Russia, Sept 11 Russia wants smooth energy ties with European customers but will also seek buyers elsewhere, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, calling for a swift conclusion to an EU investigation of export monopoly Gazprom's business in Europe.

"We would like all questions that remain unclear for our partners in the European Commission to be cleared up as quickly as possible," Putin said, expressing hope for a swift conclusion of the investigation.

""Naturally we need to do everthing (to ensure) that there are no difficulties, that problems do not arise with our European partners," Putin told journalists after a meeting with Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic.

However, he added: "Of course we will seek opportunities to sell our products on otheasr markets" including Asia. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by James Jukwey)