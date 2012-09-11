Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 11 Russia wants smooth energy ties with European customers but will also seek buyers elsewhere, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, calling for a swift conclusion to an EU investigation of export monopoly Gazprom's business in Europe.
"We would like all questions that remain unclear for our partners in the European Commission to be cleared up as quickly as possible," Putin said, expressing hope for a swift conclusion of the investigation.
""Naturally we need to do everthing (to ensure) that there are no difficulties, that problems do not arise with our European partners," Putin told journalists after a meeting with Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic.
However, he added: "Of course we will seek opportunities to sell our products on otheasr markets" including Asia. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by James Jukwey)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.