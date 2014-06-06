DEAUVILLE, France, June 6 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Friday that one way to boost
state-controlled gas company Gazprom's share capital
would be an additional issuance of shares in the interest of the
state.
Putin had floated the unexpected suggestion of a
recapitalisation of Gazprom on Wednesday, hinting it could be
funded from gold and foreign-currency reserves, while sources
have suggested the money could come from a rainy-day fund meant
to cover the state pension deficit.
