By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's Gazprom
reported a 41 percent fall in first-quarter net profit after
cutting prices for gas deliveries to Ukraine, and has lowered
projections for exports and gas prices in Europe, its main
source of revenue.
The producer faces more pain this year due to its unresolved
dispute with Kiev and Europe's desire to cut reliance on Russia.
Ukraine's "doubtful" trade accounts, a reference to either
the non- or slow payment of debts by state gas producer Naftogaz
in the first quarter, had forced Gazprom to write off 71.3
billion roubles ($1.9 billion), Gazprom said.
Lower earnings at Russia's biggest company by profit is
another worrying signal for the national economy, teetering on
the brink of recession triggered by Western sanctions over
Moscow's role in Ukraine.
Gazprom is not on the sanctions list, however it has faced
headwinds in Europe, which is trying to cut its dependence on
energy supplies from Russia.
A Gazprom official told a conference call that the company
expected gas exports to Europe at 157 billion cubic metres (bcm)
"or slightly less". This is less than 162 bcm exported in 2013
and 158.4 bcm previously planned.
Mikhail Malgin, a deputy head of Gazprom Export, also said
that the average Russian gas price in Europe was seen at $350
per 1,000 cubic metres. This is down from $387 in 2013.
UKRAINE'S DEBTS
Russia's largest gas producer says Ukraine now owes it $5.4
billion for supplies, a debt that will hurt profits further into
the year.
With little sign of any resolution to the pricing dispute
with Ukraine, the impact of Russia's decision to turn off the
taps to its neighbour may be felt much longer, analysts said.
"It doesn't mean all the write-offs are over. Ukraine's debt
is $5.4 billion -- they could write off the whole debt, though
it looks unlikely," Alexei Kokin of brokerage Uralsib said.
"I think in the third or fourth quarter it will become
clearer that they will have to write off more."
He said that excluding write-offs and other extraordinary
items, Gazprom's core earnings were in line with his
expectations.
Gazprom's shares were down 0.11 percent at 139.05 roubles by
0832 GMT. The broader market in Moscow was up 0.26
percent.
The pricing dispute, part of a standoff over a conflict in
eastern Ukraine, was triggered when Russia raised the price of
gas by 80 percent from April after pro-Moscow then-president
Viktor Yanukovich, who had brokered a much cheaper price by
turning his back on the European Union, fled street protests.
Moscow cut off Ukraine's supplies in June, blaming the
dispute over pricing and unpaid bills. The move also pressured
Kiev, which had launched a military operation to seize back
swathes of land taken by pro-Russian rebels in its east.
The dispute has unnerved markets in Europe, where Gazprom
covers a third of gas needs, while half of Russian gas exports
to Europe go via Ukraine. On Wednesday, gas operators in Poland,
Slovakia and Germany said they had registered a decline in
Russian gas supplies.
The company said first-quarter net profit fell to 223
billion roubles ($6 billion). Analysts polled by Reuters had
expected first-quarter net income to fall to 263.6 billion
roubles.
Gazprom said its losses from a weaker rouble were 172
billion roubles in the first quarter, up from 22.6 billion
roubles in the same period last year, while the provision from
trade with Ukraine had resulted in an increase in operational
expenses in the first quarter.
January-March sales rose to 1.56 trillion roubles from 1.46
trillion roubles in the year-earlier period, while the net debt
balance decreased by 13 percent to 969.9 billion roubles.
(1 US dollar = 37.3300 Russian rouble)
