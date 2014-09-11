MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russian gas producer Gazprom
said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit fell 41
percent to 223 billion roubles ($6 billion), missing forecasts,
on the back of cheaper gas to Ukraine and a weaker rouble.
Analysts, polled by Reuters, expected first-quarter net
income to fall to 263.6 billion roubles.
Gazprom also said that its operational expenses rose due to
a provision of 71.3 billion roubles related to "doubtful" trade
accounts receivable of Naftogaz, Ukraine's state energy firm.
Total January-March sales rose to 1.56 trillion roubles from
1.46 trillion roubles in the year-earlier period.
(1 US dollar = 37.3300 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)