MOSCOW, June 16 Russian gas company Gazprom, a leading shareholder in Russia's sole liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, Sakhalin-2, hopes to be able to answer questions about the plant's expansion next year, Deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said on Tuesday.

The plant's capacity stands at around 10 million tonnes of frozen gas per year. Royal Dutch Shell and two Japanese companies, Mitsui and Mitsubishi, are also shareholders in the project. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)