MOSCOW, March 10 Russian gas giant Gazprom has postponed the launch of its Baltic liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the Leningrad region until 2022-2023, it said in a prospectus for a Eurobond issue, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters on Friday.

The company may revise the commissioning date after the project documentation is complete, Gazprom said.

In June 2016, it signed a memorandum of understanding on the project with oil major Royal Dutch Shell, according to which Gazprom said it planned to build the plant by the end of 2021. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)