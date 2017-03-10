MOSCOW, March 10 Russian gas giant Gazprom
has postponed the launch of its Baltic liquefied
natural gas (LNG) plant in the Leningrad region until 2022-2023,
it said in a prospectus for a Eurobond issue, a copy of which
was obtained by Reuters on Friday.
The company may revise the commissioning date after the
project documentation is complete, Gazprom said.
In June 2016, it signed a memorandum of understanding on the
project with oil major Royal Dutch Shell, according to
which Gazprom said it planned to build the plant by the end of
2021.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing
by Andrew Osborn)