UPDATE 2-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV -sources
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds detail on potential combined company and obstacles, rivals, background, analyst and fund manager comment, shares)
MOSCOW Feb 4 Alexei Miller, the head of Russian gas giant Gazprom and Riad Haddad, the Syrian envoy in Moscow, met on Thursday to discuss possible cooperation once the military conflict in Syria is over, Gazprom said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds detail on potential combined company and obstacles, rivals, background, analyst and fund manager comment, shares)
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 3.1 percent in March compared to same month a year earlier.