MOSCOW Oct 10 Russia plans to increase the mineral extraction tax (MET) rate that is applied to gas company Gazprom, by 36.7 percent in 2016, according to amendments to the Tax Code published on the government's website on Saturday.

The statement said the higher tax rate would be achieved by adjusting the conditional fuel unit used in the formula for calculating MET on natural gas fuel and gas condensate, and would apply only to companies with the right to export natural gas in a gaseous state - a reference to Gazprom. ($1 = 61.8043 roubles) (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Evans)