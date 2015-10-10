(Adds details)

MOSCOW Oct 10 Russia plans to increase the mineral extraction tax (MET) rate that is applied to gas company Gazprom by 36.7 percent in 2016, according to amendments to the Tax Code published on the government's website on Saturday.

On Thursday the government approved the tax increase on Gazprom, but did not give the new rate that would apply. The government calculates that the increase will raise an additional 100 billion roubles ($1.62 billion) for next year's budget.

Russia is looking for ways to raise revenue to fill a hole in the federal budget caused by the slump in global oil prices.

The government said the higher tax rate would be achieved by adjusting the conditional fuel unit used in the formula for calculating MET on natural gas fuel and gas condensate, and would apply only to companies with the right to export natural gas in a gaseous state - a reference to Gazprom.

Gazprom is paying an average rate of 788 roubles ($12.75) per thousand cubic metres of gas in 2015.

The government had also been discussing an increase in the MET on oil companies, but this was rejected. ($1 = 61.8043 roubles)