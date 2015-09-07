ST PETERSBURG, Russia Sept 7 European and
Russian firms were among those bidding in the first Gazprom
gas tender, the head of its export unit Gazprom
Export, Elena Burmistrova, said on Monday.
The companies included Germany's E.ON, France's Engie,
Goldman Sachs and Russia's Novatek, she said.
Separately Gazprom Deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said that
the gas price in the tender would be above the level set in the
company's long-term contracts.
Gazprom shortlisted a total of 39 firms to participate in an
auction for 3.2 billion cubic metres of gas, to come as
additional volume for northwest Europe in the coming winter and
not included in previously agreed long-term contracts.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Jason Bush)