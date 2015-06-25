MOSCOW, June 25 Russia's top gas producer, Gazprom, has enough funds to build the first line of the planned Turkish Stream gas pipeline under the bed of the Black Sea, Chief Financial Officer Andrei Kruglov said on Thursday.

He told a news conference Gazprom had yet to decide whether to build the first line, which will have a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic metres a year, with partners or alone. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)