By Denis Pinchuk and Orhan Coskun
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Oct 6 Gazprom
has almost halved the planned capacity of its TurkStream gas
pipeline project to 32 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year from
an original capacity of 63 bcm, Gazprom Chief Executive Officer
Alexei Miller said on Tuesday.
The TurkStream pipeline is an alternative to Russia's South
Stream pipeline project to bring gas to Europe without crossing
Ukraine, which was dropped last year due to objections from the
European Commision.
Russia has long sought to circumnavigate Ukraine to pipe its
gas to Europe because of pricing disagreements, which have led
to disruptions in supplies to the European Union. Currently
around 40 percent of Russian gas goes to Europe via Ukraine.
Miller, addressing an industry conference on Tuesday, said
that Gazprom now planned to supply up to 32 bcm via TurkStream
because it also plans to expand Nord Stream gas pipeline, which
runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea to Germany.
"Speaking about designed capacity ... we can talk that it
will be created at volumes of up to 32 bcm," Miller said, adding
that the reduction in capacity was linked to Gazprom's plans
related to Nord-Stream-2.
Gazprom had originally planned to supply Europe with a total
63 bcm by 2020 via TurkStream, with the first line of 15.75 bcm
designed for Turkey and the rest flowing to Greece onwards to
Europe.
Gazprom and a number of European energy companies have
agreed to build stage 3 and 4 of Nord Stream, with capacity of
55 billion cubic metres per year, which should double the
existing Nord Stream-1.
Gazprom has earlier said it would have to postpone the
launch of TurkStream as Russia and Turkey did not sign an
intergovernmental deal, essential for construction to start.
A Turkish energy official told Reuters on Tuesday that
Gazprom had informed Ankara of its decision to halve the
capacity of the planned TurkStream pipeline.
He said the reduction would not present a problem in terms
of Turkey's gas supplies.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk in St Petersburg and Orhan Coskun
in Ankara; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria
Kiselyova and Jane Merriman)