MINSK, March 26 Gazprom's business in
Belarus and Ukraine has not been affected by Ukraine's political
crisis, Chief Financial Officer Andrei Kruglov said on
Wednesday, adding there were no problems with gas transit to
Europe.
"The situation in Ukraine has not affected (our) business in
Ukraine or in Belarus. We don't see any problems with transit at
the moment and we hope we won't see any," he told a news
conference in the capital of Belarus, Minsk.
Gazprom ships around half of its gas flows to Europe via
Ukraine. It shipped a total of 162.7 billion cubic metres to
Europea last year via Ukraine, Belarus and Turkey.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)