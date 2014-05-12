(Adds details, background, quotes)
MOSCOW May 12 Russia will be ready to hold more
talks with Ukraine on its natural gas supplies only when Kiev
pays its gas debt to Moscow, Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly
Yanovsky said on Monday.
"We want contract liabilities to be fulfilled... To continue
talks, the debt should be paid," Yanovsky told reporters.
Moscow says Kiev owes it $3.51 billion for gas, and has told
Ukraine it must pay in advance for its gas from June.
Russia's top natural gas producer, Gazprom,
supplies about 30 percent of the gas consumed in Europe, and
ships about half of that via Ukraine.
Russia's Energy Ministry said last week Gazprom would send a
preliminary bill for June before May 16 and deliver gas only in
volumes that reflected what payments it had received before May
31.
Ukraine wants to change the conditions of a 2009 contract,
negotiated by an earlier government. This deal locked Kiev into
buying a set volume, whether it needs it or not, at $485 per
1,000 cubic metres - the highest price paid by any client in
Europe.
Moscow dropped the price to $268.5 after President Viktor
Yanukovich turned his back on a trade and association agreement
with the European Union last year but reinstated the original
price after Yanukovich was ousted in February.
On Monday, Gazprom said gas flow to Europe remained stable.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)