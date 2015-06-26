* Gazprom previously said no gas transit after 2019 via
Ukraine
* New talks on Russian gas for Ukraine due to start on
Tuesday
* Turkey's Botas threatens Gazprom with court action
(Writes through)
By Denis Pinchuk and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, June 26 Kremlin-controlled gas producer
Gazprom is rethinking plans to stop transporting gas
to Europe via Ukraine after 2019, a change of tack that comes
just days before talks on supplies to Ukraine are due to resume.
Gazprom's about-face also comes as its plans to build an
underwater gas pipeline to Turkey to bypass Ukraine have hit a
snag.
Moscow and Kiev signed the current 10-year contract in the
winter of 2009, when Russian gas transit through Ukraine to
Europe was halted for a few weeks over a pricing dispute.
Gazprom had previously said - as recently as earlier this
month - that it would stop transporting gas to European
customers via Ukraine once the contract expired at the end of
2019.
However, Chief Executive Alexei Miller said on Friday that
the company was ready for talks about continuing to use the
supply route.
"When the contract is coming to an end, we ... will hold
talks on a transit deal with our Ukrainian colleagues," he told
a news briefing after Gazprom's annual general meeting.
"I can tell you that we have a direct order from the
President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich
Putin," he said.
Since signing a supply deal in 2009, disputes over pricing
and debts have flared between Kiev and Moscow, intensified by a
wider conflict between the two countries after Russia annexed
the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea last year.
Russia has been gradually reducing Ukraine's role as a key
transit country, cutting the proportion of shipments to Europe
that go via the former Soviet republic to 40 percent, from about
75 percent just a few years ago, and investing in alternative
supply routes.
The Nord Stream pipeline along the bottom of the Baltic Sea
now has a capacity to supply Germany and Europe with 55 billion
cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year. Plans for another underwater
pipeline to Turkey, with a potential annual capacity of 63 bcm,
have also been considered but talks between Moscow and Ankara
have hit an obstacle as they have not been able to agree on the
level of gas price discount Russia would offer.
Turkish state-owned energy company Botas could consider
taking Gazprom to international arbitration if an agreement
between the two countries on natural gas prices is not signed by
Monday, energy sector officials said on Friday.
Moscow halted gas supplies to Ukraine in June 2014 over
unpaid bills but Russian gas transit to the European Union was
unaffected. Gas flows to Ukraine resumed at the end of last year
after a so-called "winter package" was agreed.
The current interim deal expires at the end of this month,
and EU-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine about
third-quarter supplies are due to start in Vienna on Tuesday.
Miller said one of the key issues that needs to be resolved
in future talks was over a gas transit fee, which Moscow pays
for using Ukrainian infrastructure to ship its gas to Europe. He
said that Ukraine wants to hike the charge from $2.70 to $5 per
1,000 cubic metres of gas transported 100 km.
"We will never sign a transit contract on unacceptable terms
for Gazprom," he said.
(Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara; Writing by
Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Pravin Char)